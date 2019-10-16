Kajaria Ceramics Q2 PAT seen up 27.8% YoY to Rs. 69 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement/Infra/Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Kajaria Ceramics to report net profit at Rs. 69 crore up 27.8% year-on-year (up 34.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 13 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 791 crore, according to Sharekhan.

