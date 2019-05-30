Kailash Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 59.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kailash Auto Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2019 down 59.62% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019 up 62.03% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 up 60.91% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.
Kailash Auto shares closed at 0.64 on August 08, 2016 (BSE)
|
|Kailash Auto Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|0.20
|2.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|0.20
|2.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.28
|--
|3.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.15
|-1.10
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.15
|-1.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.15
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|0.15
|-1.10
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|0.15
|-1.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|0.15
|-1.12
|Equity Share Capital
|58.71
|58.71
|58.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited