Kailash Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 59.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2019 down 59.62% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019 up 62.03% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 up 60.91% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.

Kailash Auto shares closed at 0.64 on August 08, 2016 (BSE)