Jubilant Life Sciences Q4 PAT seen up 36.3% YoY to Rs. 211.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Life Sciences to report net profit at Rs. 211.2 crore up 36.3% year-on-year (down 19% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,336.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 450.1 crore.

