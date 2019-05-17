Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.43 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 142.43 crore in March 2019 up 23.84% from Rs. 115.01 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2019 down 53.12% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2019 up 58.86% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2018.
Jubilant Ind shares closed at 105.45 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jubilant Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.52
|144.38
|114.52
|Other Operating Income
|0.91
|0.63
|0.49
|Total Income From Operations
|142.43
|145.01
|115.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.50
|79.38
|62.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.27
|0.95
|0.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.80
|6.19
|-1.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.26
|18.15
|17.04
|Depreciation
|2.21
|2.29
|2.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.93
|30.78
|32.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.46
|7.27
|2.56
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.59
|7.42
|2.71
|Interest
|5.66
|6.14
|6.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.28
|-4.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|1.28
|-4.26
|Tax
|5.09
|--
|-0.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.16
|1.28
|-3.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.16
|1.28
|-3.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.16
|1.28
|-3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.73
|13.73
|11.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|1.07
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|1.07
|-2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|1.07
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|1.07
|-2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited