Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.43 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.43 crore in March 2019 up 23.84% from Rs. 115.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2019 down 53.12% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2019 up 58.86% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2018.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 105.45 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.