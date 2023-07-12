Jubilant Foodworks Q1 PAT may dip 38.4% YoY to Rs. 74.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

Jubilant Foodworks

Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Foodworks to report net profit at Rs. 74.6 crore down 38.4% year-on-year (up 20.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,302.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 269.6 crore.

Nirmal Bang_Consumer-Discretionary