    Jubilant Foodworks Q1 PAT may dip 38.4% YoY to Rs. 74.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 12, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Foodworks to report net profit at Rs. 74.6 crore down 38.4% year-on-year (up 20.2% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 5 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,302.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 269.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

