    JTL Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    October 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTL Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 263.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.

    JTL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2021.

    JTL Infra shares closed at 279.15 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.01% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.

    JTL Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.91256.94263.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.91256.94263.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.90234.94232.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.121.993.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.613.294.00
    Depreciation0.790.710.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.102.783.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3913.2218.89
    Other Income1.072.230.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4615.4619.03
    Interest2.390.771.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.0714.6817.94
    Exceptional Items-1.08----
    P/L Before Tax27.9914.6817.94
    Tax7.723.674.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2711.0112.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2711.0112.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.2711.0112.95
    Equity Share Capital13.1112.1111.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.301.822.19
    Diluted EPS3.301.68--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.091.822.19
    Diluted EPS3.301.68--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JTL Infra #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:18 pm
