JTL Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.91 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 263.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.

JTL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2021.