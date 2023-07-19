JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,676.15 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,676.15 crore in June 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 1,664.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.23 crore in June 2023 up 42.37% from Rs. 92.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.66 crore in June 2023 up 237.81% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 37.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 47.41% over the last 12 months.