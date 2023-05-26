JSW Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in March 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2023 up 28.82% from Rs. 13.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in March 2023 up 27.79% from Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 15.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.15 in March 2022.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,182.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 26.74% over the last 12 months.