English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JSW Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in March 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2023 up 28.82% from Rs. 13.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in March 2023 up 27.79% from Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022.

    JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 15.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.15 in March 2022.

    JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,182.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 26.74% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4526.0219.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4526.0219.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.750.53
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.540.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2224.7418.17
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2224.7418.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.2224.7418.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.2224.7418.17
    Tax5.866.284.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3618.4513.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3618.4513.48
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1011.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6716.6312.15
    Diluted EPS15.6416.6312.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6716.6312.15
    Diluted EPS15.6416.6312.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #JSW Holdings #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:37 am