JMT Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore in December 2020 down 5.8% from Rs. 71.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.98 crore in December 2020 up 19.01% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2020 up 41.97% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2019.

JMT Auto shares closed at 2.72 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 88.89% over the last 12 months.