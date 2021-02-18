JMT Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMT Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore in December 2020 down 5.8% from Rs. 71.76 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.98 crore in December 2020 up 19.01% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2020 up 41.97% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2019.
JMT Auto shares closed at 2.72 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 88.89% over the last 12 months.
|JMT Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.60
|62.94
|71.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.60
|62.94
|71.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.96
|18.72
|24.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|4.89
|6.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.91
|20.35
|20.34
|Depreciation
|6.73
|7.50
|8.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.22
|22.73
|27.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.81
|-11.25
|-15.30
|Other Income
|1.37
|2.33
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.44
|-8.92
|-13.30
|Interest
|6.51
|5.45
|5.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.95
|-14.37
|-19.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.95
|-14.37
|-19.68
|Tax
|2.04
|2.63
|2.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.99
|-17.00
|-22.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.99
|-17.00
|-22.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.98
|-16.99
|-22.20
|Equity Share Capital
|50.38
|50.38
|50.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.34
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.34
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.34
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.34
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited