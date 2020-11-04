JMC Projects Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 842.67 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.67 crore in September 2020 down 13.72% from Rs. 976.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2020 down 225.55% from Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.75 crore in September 2020 down 22.75% from Rs. 135.60 crore in September 2019.

JMC Projects shares closed at 47.25 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -55.13% over the last 12 months.