JMC Projects Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 842.67 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 842.67 crore in September 2020 down 13.72% from Rs. 976.64 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2020 down 225.55% from Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.75 crore in September 2020 down 22.75% from Rs. 135.60 crore in September 2019.
JMC Projects shares closed at 47.25 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -55.13% over the last 12 months.
|JMC Projects (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|842.67
|498.38
|976.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|842.67
|498.38
|976.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|323.25
|181.21
|458.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.52
|68.24
|93.10
|Depreciation
|44.39
|41.01
|35.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|352.91
|204.14
|298.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.60
|3.78
|91.05
|Other Income
|5.76
|4.79
|8.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.36
|8.57
|99.98
|Interest
|64.23
|61.61
|64.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.87
|-53.04
|35.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.87
|-53.04
|35.16
|Tax
|6.39
|-9.62
|12.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.26
|-43.42
|22.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.26
|-43.42
|22.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.87
|-8.79
|-8.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.13
|-52.21
|14.44
|Equity Share Capital
|33.58
|33.58
|33.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-3.11
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-3.11
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-3.11
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-3.11
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am