172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jk-tyre-reports-net-loss-of-rs-204-crore-in-q1-as-covid-19-hits-sales-5656141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre reports net loss of Rs 204 crore in Q1 as COVID-19 hits sales

Net sales declined to Rs 1,138.14 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 2,581.47 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 204.17 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.12 crore in April-June period of previous fiscal.

Net sales declined to Rs 1,138.14 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 2,581.47 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a statement.

"Economic activity, which came to a halt towards the end of the last quarter, started slowly in mid-May. Our preparedness to meet replacement demand paid off well," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

Close

As the lockdown was progressively eased, the company was able to cater to market demand, especially in the commercial segment, he added.

related news

"In fact, the company has achieved the highest ever sales in the replacement market for its domestic operations in June, which resulted in a growth of around 3 per cent on year-on-year basis," Singhania said.

Original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs) volumes are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, resulting in sluggish vehicle manufacturing, he added.

Singhania said there was tremendous focus on conserving cash and aggressive cost savings during the quarter.

"We would be able to sustain a good portion of these cost savings on an ongoing basis," he added.

Commenting on international operations, he said COVID-19 pandemic conditions in Mexico were far more severe.

"Though plants started operating from early June, the overall demand continues to be subdued," he noted.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #Business #JK Tyre & Industries #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.