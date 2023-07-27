JK Paper pens healthy story in Q1 FY24

JK Paper has posted healthy numbers in Q1FY24.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust earnings growth, outlook encouraging Sequential margins improved on higher capacity from new segments Organic and inorganic expansion to fuel volume growth Valuation attractive, considering strong fundamentals and sector tailwinds JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 327; M Cap: Rs 5,550 crore) has posted healthy numbers in Q1FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 18 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 309 crore. The results reflect the improved performance of Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM), which was acquired in FY22. Also, higher volume and...