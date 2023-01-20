JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 PAT may dip 8.3% YoY to Rs. 68.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

JK Lakshmi Cement No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: IDFC Multi Cap, Axis Multicap and Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap Fund

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects JK Lakshmi Cement to report net profit at Rs. 68.6 crore down 8.3% year-on-year (up 16.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,451 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 159.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Motilal_All1