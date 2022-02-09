JK Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 993.40 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 993.40 crore in December 2021 down 1.18% from Rs. 1005.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.97 crore in December 2021 up 154.32% from Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 316.37 crore in December 2021 down 43.93% from Rs. 564.20 crore in December 2020.

JK Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

JK Bank shares closed at 41.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)