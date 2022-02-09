MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JK Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 993.40 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jammu and Kashmir Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 993.40 crore in December 2021 down 1.18% from Rs. 1005.27 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.97 crore in December 2021 up 154.32% from Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 316.37 crore in December 2021 down 43.93% from Rs. 564.20 crore in December 2020.

    JK Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

    Close

    JK Bank shares closed at 41.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)

    Jammu and Kashmir Bank
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,534.501,503.791,576.47
    (b) Income on Investment408.79405.27425.80
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI76.1981.0274.07
    (d) Others0.290.210.03
    Other Income158.80213.07273.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended1,026.371,017.051,071.10
    Employees Cost612.61622.30505.21
    Other Expenses223.22235.82209.30
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies316.37328.19564.20
    Provisions And Contingencies8.22192.66457.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax308.15135.53106.59
    Tax133.3423.9340.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.81111.6066.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.81111.6066.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.84-4.170.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates168.97107.4366.44
    Equity Share Capital93.3093.3071.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.70.1270.1268.18
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.811.440.93
    Diluted EPS1.811.440.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.811.440.93
    Diluted EPS1.811.440.93
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA6,508.806,524.876,196.06
    ii) Net NPA2,067.762,063.651,664.32
    i) % of Gross NPA8.938.958.71
    ii) % of Net NPA3.023.022.50
    Return on Assets %0.570.380.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #JK Bank #Results
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 11:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.