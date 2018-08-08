JK Agri Genetic standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 121.46 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 121.46 50.74 124.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 121.46 50.74 124.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 45.55 53.12 24.04 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.19 -34.89 38.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.75 7.69 5.95 Depreciation 0.67 0.70 0.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 4.17 R & D Expenses -- -- 3.68 Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.36 15.07 12.67 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.93 9.06 35.15 Other Income 0.41 0.10 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.35 9.16 35.29 Interest 1.95 1.86 1.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.39 7.30 33.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.39 7.30 33.47 Tax 8.34 1.70 11.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.06 5.60 21.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.06 5.60 21.87 Equity Share Capital 3.60 3.60 3.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 58.43 15.53 60.68 Diluted EPS 58.43 15.53 60.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 58.43 15.53 60.68 Diluted EPS 58.43 15.53 60.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited