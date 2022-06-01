Jindal Photo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 35.17% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 216.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.36% returns over the last 6 months and 261.27% over the last 12 months.