    Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,765.43 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,765.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 3,820.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.58 crore in December 2022 down 34.44% from Rs. 341.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.25 crore in December 2022 down 33.1% from Rs. 548.99 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,765.433,448.143,820.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,765.433,448.143,820.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,400.361,976.052,628.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods489.142.922.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-111.13529.77-46.61
    Power & Fuel--237.52256.48
    Employees Cost53.0949.0666.10
    Depreciation48.6950.5757.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses595.27357.79393.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.01244.46463.11
    Other Income28.5527.5928.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.56272.05491.89
    Interest18.8629.0331.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax299.70243.02460.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax299.70243.02460.12
    Tax76.1262.33119.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities223.58180.69341.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period223.58180.69341.04
    Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.487.6614.45
    Diluted EPS9.487.6614.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.487.6614.45
    Diluted EPS9.487.6614.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited