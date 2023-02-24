Jindal Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 92.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Jindal Capital shares closed at 22.75 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.