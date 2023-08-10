Jetking Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 12.57% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 106.25% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Jetking Info shares closed at 50.03 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 18.27% over the last 12 months.