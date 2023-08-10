English
    Jetking Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 12.57% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 106.25% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Jetking Info shares closed at 50.03 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 18.27% over the last 12 months.

    Jetking Infotrain
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.764.784.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.764.784.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.723.142.11
    Depreciation0.530.540.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.042.194.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.54-1.10-2.41
    Other Income0.592.742.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.951.64-0.41
    Interest0.040.050.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.991.60-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.991.60-0.45
    Tax--0.000.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.991.60-0.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.991.60-0.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.011.60-0.49
    Equity Share Capital5.915.915.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.702.71-0.83
    Diluted EPS-1.702.71-0.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.702.71-0.83
    Diluted EPS-1.702.71-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

