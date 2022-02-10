Jetking Info Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 79.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2021 up 79.87% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 59.04% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 down 20.83% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020.

Jetking Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2020.

Jetking Info shares closed at 47.05 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.97% returns over the last 6 months and 33.85% over the last 12 months.