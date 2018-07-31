Jenburkt Pharma standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 23.26 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 23.26 30.06 16.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 23.26 30.06 16.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.49 3.37 1.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.69 7.58 4.79 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 0.53 -0.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.79 7.40 6.45 Depreciation 0.32 0.38 0.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.77 2.67 7.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.29 8.12 -3.94 Other Income 0.91 0.65 1.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.19 8.77 -2.82 Interest 0.09 0.13 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.10 8.65 -2.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.10 8.65 -2.91 Tax 0.41 3.07 -0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.70 5.58 -2.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.70 5.58 -2.88 Equity Share Capital 4.59 4.59 4.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.88 12.15 -6.19 Diluted EPS 5.88 12.15 -6.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.88 12.15 -6.19 Diluted EPS 5.88 12.15 -6.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited