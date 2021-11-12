Jeevan Scient Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 61.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in September 2021 up 61.34% from Rs. 9.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2021 up 25.56% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021 up 19.85% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2020.

Jeevan Scient EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2020.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 119.30 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.85% returns over the last 6 months and 282.99% over the last 12 months.