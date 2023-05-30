Jeevan Scient Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, down 33.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 down 33.53% from Rs. 11.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 475.54% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 125.75% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 50.37 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -38.42% over the last 12 months.