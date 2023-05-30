Jeevan Scient Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, down 33.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 down 33.53% from Rs. 11.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 475.54% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 125.75% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.
Jeevan Scient shares closed at 50.37 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -38.42% over the last 12 months.
|Jeevan Scientific Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.93
|11.92
|16.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.93
|11.92
|16.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.74
|0.52
|0.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.25
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.21
|6.44
|4.42
|Depreciation
|1.42
|0.71
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.02
|5.83
|5.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-2.83
|4.88
|Other Income
|0.27
|5.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|2.28
|4.97
|Interest
|0.28
|0.20
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|2.09
|4.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|2.09
|4.70
|Tax
|-0.15
|1.47
|1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|0.62
|3.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|0.62
|3.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.31
|0.62
|3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|15.48
|15.30
|15.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.52
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.52
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.52
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.52
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited