Jayshree Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore in September 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 174.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in September 2022 down 29.32% from Rs. 39.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.54% from Rs. 47.81 crore in September 2021.

Jayshree Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.62 in September 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 99.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.