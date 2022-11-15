English
    Jayshree Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore in September 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 174.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in September 2022 down 29.32% from Rs. 39.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.54% from Rs. 47.81 crore in September 2021.

    Jayshree Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.62 in September 2021.

    Jayshree Tea shares closed at 99.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.

    Jayshree Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.06156.01174.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.06156.01174.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.0036.9725.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.9516.1916.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.51-25.20-18.98
    Power & Fuel--13.68--
    Employees Cost75.4665.6267.33
    Depreciation5.835.363.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.5834.8341.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.758.5640.15
    Other Income1.195.614.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9414.1744.31
    Interest9.147.244.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.806.9339.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.806.9339.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.806.9339.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.806.9339.33
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.632.4013.62
    Diluted EPS9.632.4013.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.632.4013.62
    Diluted EPS9.632.4013.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am