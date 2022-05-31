Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.39 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.39 crore in March 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 164.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 43.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 98.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|138.39
|225.86
|164.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|138.39
|225.86
|164.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.58
|120.13
|51.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.91
|14.67
|7.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.58
|-35.76
|53.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.30
|62.15
|53.86
|Depreciation
|6.11
|5.88
|6.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.96
|49.74
|41.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.05
|9.05
|-50.23
|Other Income
|25.83
|0.79
|6.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.22
|9.84
|-43.56
|Interest
|10.14
|9.51
|10.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-55.36
|0.33
|-53.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.36
|0.33
|-59.52
|Tax
|-12.03
|-23.35
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.33
|23.68
|-60.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.33
|23.68
|-60.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|19.50
|--
|16.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.83
|23.68
|-43.72
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.51
|10.45
|-19.29
|Diluted EPS
|-10.51
|10.45
|-19.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.51
|10.45
|-19.29
|Diluted EPS
|-10.51
|10.45
|-19.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited