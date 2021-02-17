Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in December 2020 up 7.16% from Rs. 202.20 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 91.52% from Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2020 up 454.02% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 66.35 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.67
|265.39
|202.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.67
|265.39
|202.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.62
|21.94
|91.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.18
|9.80
|15.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.81
|33.28
|-6.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|15.55
|Employees Cost
|58.93
|70.04
|61.31
|Depreciation
|6.22
|6.32
|6.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.39
|49.02
|34.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.52
|74.99
|-15.73
|Other Income
|4.12
|4.65
|5.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.64
|79.64
|-10.55
|Interest
|11.79
|12.81
|15.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|66.83
|-26.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|66.83
|-26.35
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.12
|66.84
|-25.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.12
|66.84
|-25.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.12
|66.84
|-25.00
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|29.49
|-11.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|29.49
|-11.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|29.49
|-11.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|29.49
|-11.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited