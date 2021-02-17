Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in December 2020 up 7.16% from Rs. 202.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 91.52% from Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2020 up 454.02% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 66.35 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.