Jayshree Tea Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in December 2020 up 7.16% from Rs. 202.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 91.52% from Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2020 up 454.02% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 66.35 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations216.67265.39202.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations216.67265.39202.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials54.6221.9491.18
Purchase of Traded Goods23.189.8015.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.8133.28-6.60
Power & Fuel----15.55
Employees Cost58.9370.0461.31
Depreciation6.226.326.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.3949.0234.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5274.99-15.73
Other Income4.124.655.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6479.64-10.55
Interest11.7912.8115.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.1566.83-26.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.1566.83-26.35
Tax-0.03-0.01-0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.1266.84-25.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.1266.84-25.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.1266.84-25.00
Equity Share Capital11.3311.3311.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.9329.49-11.03
Diluted EPS-0.9329.49-11.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.9329.49-11.03
Diluted EPS-0.9329.49-11.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Jayshree Tea #Jayshree Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:33 am

