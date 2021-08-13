Jaypee Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.44 crore, up 85.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.44 crore in June 2021 up 85.32% from Rs. 80.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 511.01 crore in June 2021 down 9.99% from Rs. 464.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021 up 156.05% from Rs. 22.66 crore in June 2020.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.15 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.86% returns over the last 6 months and 59.26% over the last 12 months.