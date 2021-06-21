MARKET NEWS

Jaiprakash Associates posts 86.2% drop in net profit to Rs 424.41 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,068.10 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, JAL said in a BSE filing.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) on Monday reported a decline of 86.2 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 424.41 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

However, its revenue from operations was up 34.18 percent at Rs 2,517.20 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,876.03 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 2,212.43 crore, down 4.76 percent in Q4/FY 2020-21 as against Rs 2,322.95 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021, JAL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 667.31 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 560.76 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 6,405.66 crore in FY 2020-21, down 8.95 percent. It was Rs 7,035.49 crore in FY 2019-20.

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 14.76 apiece, up 4.98 percent from their previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Jaiprakash Associates Ltd #Results
first published: Jun 21, 2021 10:56 pm

