Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,136.95 crore, down 43.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,136.95 crore in March 2022 down 43.32% from Rs. 2,005.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 505.95 crore in March 2022 down 190.28% from Rs. 560.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022 down 119.19% from Rs. 861.03 crore in March 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)