Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,172.04 crore, down 31.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,172.04 crore in March 2020 down 31.9% from Rs. 1,721.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.37 crore in March 2020 up 12.27% from Rs. 350.35 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2020 down 78.35% from Rs. 166.81 crore in March 2019.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 1.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,172.04
|1,224.58
|1,721.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,172.04
|1,224.58
|1,721.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|455.76
|419.92
|537.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-65.99
|18.39
|99.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|143.72
|124.05
|144.61
|Depreciation
|102.69
|104.85
|99.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|586.06
|547.25
|889.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.20
|10.12
|-49.13
|Other Income
|-16.37
|-55.24
|116.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-66.57
|-45.12
|67.46
|Interest
|256.32
|177.93
|186.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-322.89
|-223.05
|-118.85
|Exceptional Items
|16.36
|-40.41
|-231.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-306.53
|-263.46
|-350.23
|Tax
|0.68
|0.97
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-307.21
|-264.43
|-350.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.16
|-0.39
|-0.12
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-307.37
|-264.82
|-350.35
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-1.09
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-1.09
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-1.09
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-1.09
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 28, 2020 11:26 am