Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,172.04 crore, down 31.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,172.04 crore in March 2020 down 31.9% from Rs. 1,721.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.37 crore in March 2020 up 12.27% from Rs. 350.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2020 down 78.35% from Rs. 166.81 crore in March 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 1.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.