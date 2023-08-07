Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 688.86 crore, down 31.21% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 688.86 crore in June 2023 down 31.21% from Rs. 1,001.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.88 crore in June 2023 up 52.64% from Rs. 362.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.96 crore in June 2023 up 1098.82% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022.

    Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Associates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations688.861,190.861,001.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations688.861,190.861,001.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.58288.69395.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-10.00-11.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.0686.96116.38
    Depreciation59.3358.0891.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses391.48602.25557.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.01164.88-148.76
    Other Income74.6446.7745.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.63211.65-103.68
    Interest194.19143.40257.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-134.5668.25-360.96
    Exceptional Items---215.04--
    P/L Before Tax-134.56-146.79-360.96
    Tax3.861.781.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-138.42-148.57-362.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-33.46-126.91--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-171.88-275.48-362.91
    Equity Share Capital490.92490.92490.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-1.12-1.48
    Diluted EPS-0.70-1.12-1.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-1.12-1.48
    Diluted EPS-0.70-1.12-1.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

