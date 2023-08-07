Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 688.86 crore, down 31.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.86 crore in June 2023 down 31.21% from Rs. 1,001.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.88 crore in June 2023 up 52.64% from Rs. 362.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.96 crore in June 2023 up 1098.82% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.