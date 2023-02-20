English
    Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 1,081.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 211.63 crore in December 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 305.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.99 crore in December 2022 up 214.92% from Rs. 46.04 crore in December 2021.

    Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 9.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.42% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Associates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations995.881,081.821,081.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations995.881,081.821,081.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials299.99353.22361.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.4423.444.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.53111.56111.60
    Depreciation91.9992.0994.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses522.20595.80597.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.39-94.29-87.09
    Other Income75.3955.8839.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.00-38.41-47.96
    Interest257.77271.76251.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-204.77-310.17-298.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-204.77-310.17-298.96
    Tax6.862.046.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-211.63-312.21-305.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-211.63-312.21-305.56
    Equity Share Capital490.92490.92490.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-1.27-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.86-1.27-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-1.27-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.86-1.27-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaiprakash Asso #Jaiprakash Associates #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am