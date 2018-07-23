Jain Irrigation Q1 PAT seen up 12.9% YoY to Rs. 50.1 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Mid Cap sector. The brokerage house expects Jain Irrigation to report net profit at Rs. 50.1 crore up 12.9% year-on-year (down 46% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,964.9 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 35.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 259.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.