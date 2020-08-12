ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.86 crore, down 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.86 crore in June 2020 down 12.19% from Rs. 1,194.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2020 up 47.45% from Rs. 28.28 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.31 crore in June 2020 up 18.78% from Rs. 81.08 crore in June 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 229.95 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -33.82% over the last 12 months.