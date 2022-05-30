IRCTC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 690.96 crore, up 103.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 690.96 crore in March 2022 up 103.95% from Rs. 338.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.78 crore in March 2022 up 105.99% from Rs. 103.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.14 crore in March 2022 up 84.22% from Rs. 164.55 crore in March 2021.

IRCTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2021.

IRCTC shares closed at 652.45 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 71.41% over the last 12 months.