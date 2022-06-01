IRCTC – Is this the right train to board as travel and tourism pick up?

[Representative image: AP] Despite IRCTC's uniqueness, the valuation prima facie appears stretched

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IRCTC (CMP: Rs 692, Market Cap: Rs 55,412 crore) has ended the last fiscal on a strong note with marginal impact of Omicron on Q4 numbers. It also saw a revival in its catering business and continued strength in Internet ticketing. Retrospective revenue share with the railways for the packaged drinking water business suppressed the segment and the overall margins. With the stock down 18 percent in the past three-and-a-half months against a 5 percent decline in the Nifty...