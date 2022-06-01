English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IRCTC – Is this the right train to board as travel and tourism pick up?

    IRCTC, in a way, is a very unique offering. If the government does not tinker with its monopoly position, it deserves a look and investors should add the stock in the event of a meaningful correction

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 01, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    IRCTC – Is this the right train to board as travel and tourism pick up?

    [Representative image: AP] Despite IRCTC's uniqueness, the valuation prima facie appears stretched

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    IRCTC (CMP: Rs 692, Market Cap: Rs 55,412 crore) has ended the last fiscal on a strong note with marginal impact of Omicron on Q4 numbers. It also saw a revival in its catering business and continued strength in Internet ticketing. Retrospective revenue share with the railways  for the packaged drinking water business suppressed the segment and the overall margins. With the stock down 18 percent in the past three-and-a-half months against a 5 percent decline in the Nifty...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we headed for an oil slick ahead?

      May 31, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GAIL’s strike rate, twists and turns for M&M, GuruSpeak, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | History lessons

      May 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Why do investors turn to history when the chips are down, but ignore it resolutely during bull markets?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers