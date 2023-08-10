IPCA Labs Q1 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 163 crore

IPCA Labs Q1 results

IPCA Laboratories Ltd on August 10 reported a 14 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 162.82 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The pharma company reported a net profit of Rs 143.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,587.58 crore, 0.1 percent higher/lower than Rs 1,585.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 307 crore, up from Rs 270 in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin was at 19.3 percent, up from 17 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The company earned Rs 782.73 crore from domestic formulations sales during the quarter, up 14 percent compared with the same period last year. Institutional exports fell 50 percent to Rs 48.41 crore as against Rs 96.99 crore in the same period last year.

Shares of the company reacted negatively and were trading at Rs 904, down 0.87 percent at 1.34 pm after the results were declared on August 10 on NSE.

(This is a developing story, please come back for updates.)