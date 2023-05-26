Ion Exchange Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 620.44 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.44 crore in March 2023 up 33.24% from Rs. 465.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2023 up 8.99% from Rs. 66.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.59 crore in March 2023 up 3.13% from Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 58.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 53.86 in March 2022.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 3,969.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 137.86% over the last 12 months.