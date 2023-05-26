English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ion Exchange Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 620.44 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 620.44 crore in March 2023 up 33.24% from Rs. 465.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2023 up 8.99% from Rs. 66.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.59 crore in March 2023 up 3.13% from Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022.

    Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 58.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 53.86 in March 2022.

    Ion Exchange shares closed at 3,969.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 137.86% over the last 12 months.

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations620.44496.07465.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations620.44496.07465.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials371.73312.55257.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.1916.0813.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.08-3.886.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.0346.9543.34
    Depreciation7.087.176.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.0663.8067.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.2753.4071.55
    Other Income5.2412.8219.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.5166.2290.82
    Interest1.571.581.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.9464.6488.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.9464.6488.93
    Tax19.7717.2722.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.1747.3766.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.1747.3766.22
    Equity Share Capital14.6714.6714.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.7138.5353.86
    Diluted EPS58.7138.5353.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.7138.5353.86
    Diluted EPS58.7138.5353.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Ion Exchange #Ion Exchange (India) #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm