IOB Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,632.94 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,632.94 crore in September 2021 up 4.59% from Rs. 1561.3 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 376.41 crore in September 2021 up 154.09% from Rs. 148.14 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,419.34 crore in September 2021 up 5.43% from Rs. 1,346.22 crore in September 2020.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2020.

IOB shares closed at 22.50 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 141.94% over the last 12 months.