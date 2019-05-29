Integ Fin Serv Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2019 up 15.16% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019 down 60.4% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2019 down 23.08% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2018.

Integ Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.91 in March 2018.

Integ Fin Serv shares closed at 35.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 19.86% returns over the last 12 months.