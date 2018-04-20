Insecticides India Q4 PAT seen up 106.8% YoY to Rs. 12 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Agriculture sector. The brokerage house expects Insecticides India to report net profit at Rs. 12 crore up 106.8% year-on-year (up 27.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 221 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 98 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 26 crore.

