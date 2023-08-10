English
    Ingersoll Rand Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.53 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ingersoll Rand (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.53 crore in June 2023 up 11.46% from Rs. 273.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2023 up 67.33% from Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.08 crore in June 2023 up 61.46% from Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2022.

    Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 17.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.17 in June 2022.

    Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 3,083.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.99% returns over the last 6 months and 81.12% over the last 12 months.

    Ingersoll Rand (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.53304.40273.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.53304.40273.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.81166.38148.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.644.8616.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-11.2811.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7327.2126.47
    Depreciation4.354.313.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.5726.7526.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.0686.1740.22
    Other Income5.674.343.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.7390.5143.91
    Interest0.400.200.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.3390.3143.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.3390.3143.34
    Tax18.6023.2011.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.7367.1132.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.7367.1132.11
    Equity Share Capital31.5731.5731.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0221.2810.17
    Diluted EPS17.0221.2810.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0221.2810.17
    Diluted EPS17.0221.2810.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

