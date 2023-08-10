Ingersoll Rand Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.53 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.53 crore in June 2023 up 11.46% from Rs. 273.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2023 up 67.33% from Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.08 crore in June 2023 up 61.46% from Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2022.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 17.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.17 in June 2022.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 3,083.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.99% returns over the last 6 months and 81.12% over the last 12 months.