Indraprastha Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, up 65.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore in September 2021 up 65.07% from Rs. 141.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021 up 2655.11% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.83 crore in September 2021 up 169.62% from Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2020.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Indraprastha shares closed at 76.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 54.44% over the last 12 months.