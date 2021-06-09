Indraprastha Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 198.07 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.07 crore in March 2021 down 1.21% from Rs. 200.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2021 up 132.42% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2021 up 70.7% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2020.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2020.

Indraprastha shares closed at 95.05 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.34% returns over the last 6 months and 134.11% over the last 12 months.