MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indraprastha Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 198.07 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 198.07 crore in March 2021 down 1.21% from Rs. 200.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2021 up 132.42% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2021 up 70.7% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2020.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2020.

Close

Indraprastha shares closed at 95.05 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.34% returns over the last 6 months and 134.11% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations198.07180.01200.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations198.07180.01200.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.0033.9437.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.4849.3055.55
Depreciation8.438.408.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.6470.8190.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5217.579.28
Other Income0.230.120.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7517.699.44
Interest0.920.851.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8416.848.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.8416.848.20
Tax5.744.861.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.1011.996.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.1011.996.50
Equity Share Capital91.6791.6791.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.651.310.71
Diluted EPS1.651.310.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.651.310.71
Diluted EPS1.651.310.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Indraprastha #Indraprastha Medical Corporation #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey