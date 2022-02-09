Indraprastha Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 236.61 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.61 crore in December 2021 up 31.44% from Rs. 180.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021 up 32.81% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.91 crore in December 2021 up 22.31% from Rs. 26.09 crore in December 2020.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2020.

Indraprastha shares closed at 76.00 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)