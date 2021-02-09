Indraprastha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 180.01 crore, down 14.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.01 crore in December 2020 down 14.45% from Rs. 210.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2020 up 12.24% from Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in December 2020 up 9.99% from Rs. 23.72 crore in December 2019.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2019.

Indraprastha shares closed at 54.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 27.00% over the last 12 months.