    Indo Count Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 531.34 crore, down 31.67% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 531.34 crore in December 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 777.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.22 crore in December 2022 down 87.34% from Rs. 72.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2022 down 68.84% from Rs. 142.41 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Count Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations531.34789.62777.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations531.34789.62777.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials309.49269.78319.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.9511.5728.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.34107.6649.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.7857.9842.69
    Depreciation15.9214.869.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses175.39240.84224.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1586.93102.93
    Other Income5.305.6729.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4592.60132.72
    Interest15.4816.9313.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9775.67119.30
    Exceptional Items-----20.86
    P/L Before Tax12.9775.6798.44
    Tax3.7516.7525.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2258.9272.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2258.9272.83
    Equity Share Capital39.6139.4839.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.472.983.69
    Diluted EPS0.472.983.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.472.983.69
    Diluted EPS0.472.983.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited