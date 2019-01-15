App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGrid Q3 FY19 revenue up 35% at Rs 171 crore

The InvIT, promoted by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures, had reported revenues of Rs 126.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the firm said in a statement issued here.

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) Tuesday reported a nearly 35 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 171 crore for the December 31, 2018 quarter, mainly driven by acquisitions of transmission assets.

The InvIT, promoted by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures, had reported revenues of Rs 126.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the firm said in a statement issued here.

The Board of Sterlite Investment Managers acting as the investment manager of the trust has approved a distribution per unit of Rs 3 per unit for Q3 FY19.

"lndiGrid delivered another strong quarterly performance and is on track to comfortably meet its FY19 distribution guidance. Since listing, we have distributed Rs 18.56 per unit totalling to Rs 5,25.5 crore of distribution. We are committed to provide stable yield to investors through quarterly distributions and growing it by acquiring more projects," IndiGrid chief executive Harsh Shah said.

Currently, IndiGrid owns 16 independent revenue generating assets, including 13 transmission lines of 3360 ckms and three substations of 7,000 MVA capacity across nine states.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #India Grid Trust #Results

