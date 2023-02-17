IndiaNivesh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 17.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 17.24% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 53.34% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 87.95% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

IndiaNivesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 56.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.87% returns over the last 6 months and 162.96% over the last 12 months.