Indian Card Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, down 13.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in March 2023 down 13.46% from Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 99.49% from Rs. 192.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2023 up 30.77% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.
Indian Card EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 324.26 in March 2022.
Indian Card shares closed at 230.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.52% returns over the last 6 months and -8.93% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Card Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.26
|14.78
|15.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.26
|14.78
|15.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.95
|5.54
|4.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|0.31
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.20
|-1.59
|1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.84
|3.45
|3.90
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.22
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.47
|5.44
|4.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.41
|-0.83
|Other Income
|5.41
|3.53
|4.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.70
|3.95
|3.36
|Interest
|0.55
|0.55
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.15
|3.40
|2.64
|Exceptional Items
|-2.65
|--
|220.16
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|3.40
|222.80
|Tax
|0.52
|-0.66
|30.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.98
|4.05
|192.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.98
|4.05
|192.65
|Equity Share Capital
|5.94
|5.94
|5.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.65
|6.83
|324.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.65
|6.83
|324.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.65
|6.83
|324.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.65
|6.83
|324.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
